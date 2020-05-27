Rent Calculator
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:09 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5413 Devils River
5413 Devils River Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5413 Devils River Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New carpet installed ! Beautiful updated home down the street from the elementary school! Many features to see, come and make this home your own! Application online- $40 per adult . No pets please!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5413 Devils River have any available units?
5413 Devils River doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5413 Devils River have?
Some of 5413 Devils River's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 5413 Devils River currently offering any rent specials?
5413 Devils River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 Devils River pet-friendly?
No, 5413 Devils River is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5413 Devils River offer parking?
Yes, 5413 Devils River offers parking.
Does 5413 Devils River have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5413 Devils River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 Devils River have a pool?
No, 5413 Devils River does not have a pool.
Does 5413 Devils River have accessible units?
No, 5413 Devils River does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 Devils River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5413 Devils River has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070
