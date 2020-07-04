5412 Arapaho Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage media room

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with Study, Media room in Frisco ISD's sought after The Grove at Craig Ranch community. Open & Bright floor plan with soaring ceiling in family room, Gas log Fireplace with decorative stone, gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful gourmet kitchen with 5-burner gas, SS appliances, quartz countertop, nice backsplash, pot & pan drawers, wrought iron staircase, front porch and extended covered patio. Master with separate shower, nice tub, WIC & dual sinks. GREAT LOCATION with Park & Playgrounds, close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & Hwys...A MUST SEE, don't miss it!