McKinney, TX
5412 Arapaho Road
Last updated September 13 2019 at 6:57 AM

5412 Arapaho Road

5412 Arapaho Road · No Longer Available
Location

5412 Arapaho Road, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
media room
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with Study, Media room in Frisco ISD's sought after The Grove at Craig Ranch community. Open & Bright floor plan with soaring ceiling in family room, Gas log Fireplace with decorative stone, gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful gourmet kitchen with 5-burner gas, SS appliances, quartz countertop, nice backsplash, pot & pan drawers, wrought iron staircase, front porch and extended covered patio. Master with separate shower, nice tub, WIC & dual sinks. GREAT LOCATION with Park & Playgrounds, close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & Hwys...A MUST SEE, don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Arapaho Road have any available units?
5412 Arapaho Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 Arapaho Road have?
Some of 5412 Arapaho Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Arapaho Road currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Arapaho Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Arapaho Road pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Arapaho Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5412 Arapaho Road offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Arapaho Road offers parking.
Does 5412 Arapaho Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Arapaho Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Arapaho Road have a pool?
No, 5412 Arapaho Road does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Arapaho Road have accessible units?
No, 5412 Arapaho Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Arapaho Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 Arapaho Road has units with dishwashers.

