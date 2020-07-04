All apartments in McKinney
Location

5400 Highlands Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate 1 story home just a block from Reuben Johnson Elementary School. Featuring 3-Bed, 2-Bath, this home has an open floor plan with high ceilings and tall windows providing lots of natural light. Wood floors throughout the living spaces, new carpet in the bedrooms, new blinds, freshly painted, this home is not your typical rental. Conveniently located near the community pool and clubhouse, playgrounds and Trails. Just minutes from all major highways, shopping and dining. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Highlands Drive have any available units?
5400 Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Highlands Drive have?
Some of 5400 Highlands Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5400 Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5400 Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5400 Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 5400 Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Highlands Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5400 Highlands Drive has a pool.
Does 5400 Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 5400 Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

