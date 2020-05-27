5400 Fringetree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room

An incredible, nearly new, K Hovnanian home on a large corner lot! Upon entry, you're welcomed by gorgeous, hand-scraped hard wood floors that continue throughout the living areas. The office at the front of the home features a custom built-in desk and shelves. You'll also find custom wood shutters throughout the home! The kitchen features beautiful granite, stainless appliances, and painted cabinets. The stone fireplace in the living room is a show stopper. Large covered patio out back with brick upgrade as well as surround sound that continues from the living room and into game room. A private master suite at the rear features dual vanities, separate tub and shower, and a gigantic closet! Truly a must see!