McKinney, TX
5400 Fringetree Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:28 PM

5400 Fringetree Drive

5400 Fringetree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Fringetree Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
An incredible, nearly new, K Hovnanian home on a large corner lot! Upon entry, you're welcomed by gorgeous, hand-scraped hard wood floors that continue throughout the living areas. The office at the front of the home features a custom built-in desk and shelves. You'll also find custom wood shutters throughout the home! The kitchen features beautiful granite, stainless appliances, and painted cabinets. The stone fireplace in the living room is a show stopper. Large covered patio out back with brick upgrade as well as surround sound that continues from the living room and into game room. A private master suite at the rear features dual vanities, separate tub and shower, and a gigantic closet! Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Fringetree Drive have any available units?
5400 Fringetree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Fringetree Drive have?
Some of 5400 Fringetree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Fringetree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Fringetree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Fringetree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5400 Fringetree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5400 Fringetree Drive offer parking?
No, 5400 Fringetree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5400 Fringetree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Fringetree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Fringetree Drive have a pool?
No, 5400 Fringetree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Fringetree Drive have accessible units?
No, 5400 Fringetree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Fringetree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 Fringetree Drive has units with dishwashers.

