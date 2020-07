Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and 3 huge living areas. Perfect home for raising a family and entertaining. Recently updated with new paint, carpets, tiles, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and much more. Ready for immediate move in. Minutes from major roads, shopping, restaurants, and other points of interest. Walking distance to park with play area, open fields, pavilion, and soccer fields.