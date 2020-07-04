All apartments in McKinney
5324 Oakley Road

Location

5324 Oakley Road, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
playground
pool
Great Location!! Highly sought after Village Park near 121 and Lake Forest. Also close to 75 North. Allen ISD. Community features pool, park & playground. Entry to hardwood floor throughout formal living and dinning area. Granite counters in Kitchen and opens to living room. Breakfast nook overlooking covered patio and private fenced backyard. Downstairs has a spacious Master Suite with separate shower, dual vanity, walk in closet. 3 other bedrooms with large game room upstairs. Pets considered on a case by case basis. 2 pets max. No large aggressive breed dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 Oakley Road have any available units?
5324 Oakley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5324 Oakley Road have?
Some of 5324 Oakley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 Oakley Road currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Oakley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Oakley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5324 Oakley Road is pet friendly.
Does 5324 Oakley Road offer parking?
No, 5324 Oakley Road does not offer parking.
Does 5324 Oakley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 Oakley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Oakley Road have a pool?
Yes, 5324 Oakley Road has a pool.
Does 5324 Oakley Road have accessible units?
No, 5324 Oakley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Oakley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5324 Oakley Road has units with dishwashers.

