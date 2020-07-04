5324 Oakley Road

Amenities
Great Location!! Highly sought after Village Park near 121 and Lake Forest. Also close to 75 North. Allen ISD. Community features pool, park & playground. Entry to hardwood floor throughout formal living and dinning area. Granite counters in Kitchen and opens to living room. Breakfast nook overlooking covered patio and private fenced backyard. Downstairs has a spacious Master Suite with separate shower, dual vanity, walk in closet. 3 other bedrooms with large game room upstairs. Pets considered on a case by case basis. 2 pets max. No large aggressive breed dogs.