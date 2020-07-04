5324 Oakley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room playground pool

Great Location!! Highly sought after Village Park near 121 and Lake Forest. Also close to 75 North. Allen ISD. Community features pool, park & playground. Entry to hardwood floor throughout formal living and dinning area. Granite counters in Kitchen and opens to living room. Breakfast nook overlooking covered patio and private fenced backyard. Downstairs has a spacious Master Suite with separate shower, dual vanity, walk in closet. 3 other bedrooms with large game room upstairs. Pets considered on a case by case basis. 2 pets max. No large aggressive breed dogs.