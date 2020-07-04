All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5312 Mcpherson Lane

5312 Mcpherson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5312 Mcpherson Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Available March 16, 2019. BRAND NEW, NEVER LIVED IN, CB JENI 2 Bed 2.5 bath Townhome in beautiful Stacy Crossing w award-winning Frisco schools. 20' ceilings in the family room, open dining space, gourmet style kitchen with stainless appliances, custom cabinets, large walk in pantry, and that's just the first floor! Master and one other bedroom are split on the second floor for privacy. A covered front porch offers a spot to enjoy the evenings. Large master suite with walk-in closet, huge master shower and double vanities are sure to please. An onsite clubhouse and pool! Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, schools and 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Mcpherson Lane have any available units?
5312 Mcpherson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5312 Mcpherson Lane have?
Some of 5312 Mcpherson Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 Mcpherson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Mcpherson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Mcpherson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5312 Mcpherson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5312 Mcpherson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5312 Mcpherson Lane offers parking.
Does 5312 Mcpherson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 Mcpherson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Mcpherson Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5312 Mcpherson Lane has a pool.
Does 5312 Mcpherson Lane have accessible units?
No, 5312 Mcpherson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Mcpherson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5312 Mcpherson Lane has units with dishwashers.

