5312 Mcpherson Lane

Available March 16, 2019. BRAND NEW, NEVER LIVED IN, CB JENI 2 Bed 2.5 bath Townhome in beautiful Stacy Crossing w award-winning Frisco schools. 20' ceilings in the family room, open dining space, gourmet style kitchen with stainless appliances, custom cabinets, large walk in pantry, and that's just the first floor! Master and one other bedroom are split on the second floor for privacy. A covered front porch offers a spot to enjoy the evenings. Large master suite with walk-in closet, huge master shower and double vanities are sure to please. An onsite clubhouse and pool! Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, schools and 121.