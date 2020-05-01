5309 Promised Land Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home built in 2005 in great area, close to community pool, walking trails, pond and playground. Open concept living areas with high ceilings and living room that opens to the kitchen breakfast area. Nice full-sized dining room with high ceilings is great for entertaining. Spacious kitchen with lots of great storage, gas range and built in microwave. Large living room with gas-log fireplace. Split bedroom layout with large master bedroom complete with separate tub and shower, double vanity and a walk-in closet. Nice sized yard, great garage with painted floor. Great home in a great area of McKinney!