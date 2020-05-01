All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:05 AM

5309 Promised Land Drive

5309 Promised Land Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5309 Promised Land Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Summit View Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home built in 2005 in great area, close to community pool, walking trails, pond and playground. Open concept living areas with high ceilings and living room that opens to the kitchen breakfast area. Nice full-sized dining room with high ceilings is great for entertaining. Spacious kitchen with lots of great storage, gas range and built in microwave. Large living room with gas-log fireplace. Split bedroom layout with large master bedroom complete with separate tub and shower, double vanity and a walk-in closet. Nice sized yard, great garage with painted floor. Great home in a great area of McKinney!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Promised Land Drive have any available units?
5309 Promised Land Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 Promised Land Drive have?
Some of 5309 Promised Land Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Promised Land Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Promised Land Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Promised Land Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5309 Promised Land Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5309 Promised Land Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5309 Promised Land Drive offers parking.
Does 5309 Promised Land Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Promised Land Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Promised Land Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5309 Promised Land Drive has a pool.
Does 5309 Promised Land Drive have accessible units?
No, 5309 Promised Land Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Promised Land Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 Promised Land Drive has units with dishwashers.

