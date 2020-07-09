5304 Spicewood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available June 1st: Beautiful 3 beds 2 bath home in the sought-after Eldorado Heights subdivision available for new tenants. Walking distance from the community pool, the house has been freshly painted and boasts wood floors and tiles throughout. The kitchen is bright and spacious and open to the living area. Kitchen is equipped with a stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Living room has surround sound. The rooms are split and spacious. The master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet. Custom cabinets in the garage offer more storage! The HVAC and water heater are new to lower your utility bills. Come see it in person, this one won't last!