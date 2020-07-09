All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
5304 Spicewood Drive
5304 Spicewood Drive

5304 Spicewood Drive
Location

5304 Spicewood Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available June 1st: Beautiful 3 beds 2 bath home in the sought-after Eldorado Heights subdivision available for new tenants. Walking distance from the community pool, the house has been freshly painted and boasts wood floors and tiles throughout. The kitchen is bright and spacious and open to the living area. Kitchen is equipped with a stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Living room has surround sound. The rooms are split and spacious. The master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet. Custom cabinets in the garage offer more storage! The HVAC and water heater are new to lower your utility bills. Come see it in person, this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5304 Spicewood Drive have any available units?
5304 Spicewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5304 Spicewood Drive have?
Some of 5304 Spicewood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5304 Spicewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5304 Spicewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 Spicewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5304 Spicewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5304 Spicewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5304 Spicewood Drive offers parking.
Does 5304 Spicewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5304 Spicewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 Spicewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5304 Spicewood Drive has a pool.
Does 5304 Spicewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5304 Spicewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 Spicewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5304 Spicewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

