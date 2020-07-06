All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5301 Devils River Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5301 Devils River Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:58 AM

5301 Devils River Drive

5301 Devils River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5301 Devils River Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Impressive and spacious 5 BR house with 4 full baths, formal living, dining room, family room with fireplace, and one bedroom downstairs. Kitchen has lots of space, with tiled floors and utility room. Light and bright breakfast area. Master Bedroom boasts incredible space, and sitting room. Master bath has garden tub and sep shower with walk in closet. Huge gameroom upstairs. 2 bedrooms have jack and jill bath. Pie shaped lot offers incredible back yard space. Close to shopping, and highly sought after schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Devils River Drive have any available units?
5301 Devils River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 Devils River Drive have?
Some of 5301 Devils River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Devils River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Devils River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Devils River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5301 Devils River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5301 Devils River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5301 Devils River Drive offers parking.
Does 5301 Devils River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Devils River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Devils River Drive have a pool?
No, 5301 Devils River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Devils River Drive have accessible units?
No, 5301 Devils River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Devils River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 Devils River Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center