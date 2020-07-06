5301 Devils River Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Impressive and spacious 5 BR house with 4 full baths, formal living, dining room, family room with fireplace, and one bedroom downstairs. Kitchen has lots of space, with tiled floors and utility room. Light and bright breakfast area. Master Bedroom boasts incredible space, and sitting room. Master bath has garden tub and sep shower with walk in closet. Huge gameroom upstairs. 2 bedrooms have jack and jill bath. Pie shaped lot offers incredible back yard space. Close to shopping, and highly sought after schools.