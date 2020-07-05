5228 Pinewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Highland Home with large back yard & covered patio. New laminate wood floors were installed in family room. Kitchen boasts granite, stainless appliances, new gas range-oven and lots of cabinet space. Kitchen overlooks living room with built-in cabinets & stone fireplace. Spacious master bedroom and master bath with lots of drawers and linen cabinets! Secondary bedrooms are split from main living area. Walking distance to park and elementary school. Located in Prosper ISD. Exceptionally clean and move-in ready!