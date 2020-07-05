All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5228 Pinewood Drive

5228 Pinewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5228 Pinewood Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Highland Home with large back yard & covered patio. New laminate wood floors were installed in family room. Kitchen boasts granite, stainless appliances, new gas range-oven and lots of cabinet space. Kitchen overlooks living room with built-in cabinets & stone fireplace. Spacious master bedroom and master bath with lots of drawers and linen cabinets! Secondary bedrooms are split from main living area. Walking distance to park and elementary school. Located in Prosper ISD. Exceptionally clean and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5228 Pinewood Drive have any available units?
5228 Pinewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5228 Pinewood Drive have?
Some of 5228 Pinewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5228 Pinewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5228 Pinewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5228 Pinewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5228 Pinewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5228 Pinewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5228 Pinewood Drive offers parking.
Does 5228 Pinewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5228 Pinewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5228 Pinewood Drive have a pool?
No, 5228 Pinewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5228 Pinewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5228 Pinewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5228 Pinewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5228 Pinewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

