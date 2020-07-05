All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5221 Sutton Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5221 Sutton Circle
Last updated August 30 2019 at 6:54 AM

5221 Sutton Circle

5221 Sutton Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5221 Sutton Circle, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
2 bedrooms PLUS STUDY and GAMEROOM! FRIDGE included. Meticulously maintained! MOVE IN READY! MASTER on 1st floor! Study w french doors on 1st, could be 3rd bdrm? Beautiful neutrals w pops of luxury! Open flrplan makes this home feel large and easy to entertain. Gameroom and 2nd master on 2nd floor! Huge utility room! Plenty of storage! Corner lot adds privacy from neighbors and elbow room! HOA covers all exterior, landscape, lawn, sprinklers! You get to focus on living instead of maintenance! Great location! Less than 2 miles from 121Toll.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 Sutton Circle have any available units?
5221 Sutton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5221 Sutton Circle have?
Some of 5221 Sutton Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 Sutton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5221 Sutton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 Sutton Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5221 Sutton Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5221 Sutton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5221 Sutton Circle offers parking.
Does 5221 Sutton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5221 Sutton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 Sutton Circle have a pool?
No, 5221 Sutton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5221 Sutton Circle have accessible units?
No, 5221 Sutton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 Sutton Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5221 Sutton Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center