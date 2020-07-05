5221 Sutton Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

2 bedrooms PLUS STUDY and GAMEROOM! FRIDGE included. Meticulously maintained! MOVE IN READY! MASTER on 1st floor! Study w french doors on 1st, could be 3rd bdrm? Beautiful neutrals w pops of luxury! Open flrplan makes this home feel large and easy to entertain. Gameroom and 2nd master on 2nd floor! Huge utility room! Plenty of storage! Corner lot adds privacy from neighbors and elbow room! HOA covers all exterior, landscape, lawn, sprinklers! You get to focus on living instead of maintenance! Great location! Less than 2 miles from 121Toll.