5216 China Berry Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:16 AM

5216 China Berry Drive

5216 China Berry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5216 China Berry Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming one story 3 bed 2 bath home for lease in sought after community. 2 mins walk to community pool. Nicely renovated with luxury laminated wood flooring in family, dining, living and all bedrooms, tile in the wet areas. No carpet in this home. dining and living room were updated modern style lighting fixtures and all countertops in Kitchen and bathrooms had been upgraded to lvl 4 granite, all new appliances in 2019. New AC in 2019. Wood deck in back yard, great for parties and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 China Berry Drive have any available units?
5216 China Berry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 China Berry Drive have?
Some of 5216 China Berry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 China Berry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5216 China Berry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 China Berry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5216 China Berry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5216 China Berry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5216 China Berry Drive offers parking.
Does 5216 China Berry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 China Berry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 China Berry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5216 China Berry Drive has a pool.
Does 5216 China Berry Drive have accessible units?
No, 5216 China Berry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 China Berry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5216 China Berry Drive has units with dishwashers.

