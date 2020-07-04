5216 China Berry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming one story 3 bed 2 bath home for lease in sought after community. 2 mins walk to community pool. Nicely renovated with luxury laminated wood flooring in family, dining, living and all bedrooms, tile in the wet areas. No carpet in this home. dining and living room were updated modern style lighting fixtures and all countertops in Kitchen and bathrooms had been upgraded to lvl 4 granite, all new appliances in 2019. New AC in 2019. Wood deck in back yard, great for parties and entertainment.