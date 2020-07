Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand New Home! Be the first to move in this lovely 1 ½ story home located in the hearts of Mckinney with FISD school. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths, 1BR can be used as a Guest room or Study. Master bedroom and Guest BR are located downstairs. Master bath has a walk-in shower and double vanity. Large kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. Downstairs has beautiful hardwood floor and crown molding. Minutes away from Hwy 121 and 75, close to shopping and dining