Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:19 AM

5201 Grove Cove Drive

5201 Grove Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5201 Grove Cove Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
AVAILABLE THROUGH LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE PROGRAM. ROOM for everyone in this desirable PROSPER ISD home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 2 living areas built by KHOV. Master suite is down offering spa like bath with his and hers sinks, separate soaking tub and shower. Upstairs will delight with 4 large bedrooms each with its own walk in closet plus a huge game room with storage. Tastefully finished out kitchen will be the place to entertain and cook. Center island with breakfast bar, gas cooking, white cabinets, gorgeous granite counters, access to dining and breakfast areas. Huge utility room with sink. Backyard is great for kids and pets, extended patio with cover. Ample storage thruout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Grove Cove Drive have any available units?
5201 Grove Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Grove Cove Drive have?
Some of 5201 Grove Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Grove Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Grove Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Grove Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 Grove Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5201 Grove Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Grove Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 5201 Grove Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Grove Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Grove Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 5201 Grove Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Grove Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 5201 Grove Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Grove Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 Grove Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

