5201 Grove Cove Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

AVAILABLE THROUGH LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE PROGRAM. ROOM for everyone in this desirable PROSPER ISD home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 2 living areas built by KHOV. Master suite is down offering spa like bath with his and hers sinks, separate soaking tub and shower. Upstairs will delight with 4 large bedrooms each with its own walk in closet plus a huge game room with storage. Tastefully finished out kitchen will be the place to entertain and cook. Center island with breakfast bar, gas cooking, white cabinets, gorgeous granite counters, access to dining and breakfast areas. Huge utility room with sink. Backyard is great for kids and pets, extended patio with cover. Ample storage thruout!