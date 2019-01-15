All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
520 Tenison Ln
520 Tenison Ln

520 Tenison Lane · No Longer Available
Location

520 Tenison Lane, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled home. The finishing touches are being completed this week. New wood plank flooring and grey interior paint, granite kitchen counters with tile backsplash, bronze hardware throughout. 2" blinds on all windows. No carpet. Open floor plan. Backyard with privacy fence. 2 car garage with opener. Neighborhood has all newer homes and is tucked away in a central McKinney location. Contact us for a showing today! Pets are allowed with a $250 refundable deposit per pet. Dogs over 50 lbs. are not allowed. Credit will be checked, but rental history and income are the most important factors. Full selection criteria can be found online at PecanProperties.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Tenison Ln have any available units?
520 Tenison Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Tenison Ln have?
Some of 520 Tenison Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Tenison Ln currently offering any rent specials?
520 Tenison Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Tenison Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Tenison Ln is pet friendly.
Does 520 Tenison Ln offer parking?
Yes, 520 Tenison Ln offers parking.
Does 520 Tenison Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Tenison Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Tenison Ln have a pool?
No, 520 Tenison Ln does not have a pool.
Does 520 Tenison Ln have accessible units?
No, 520 Tenison Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Tenison Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Tenison Ln has units with dishwashers.

