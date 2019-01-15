520 Tenison Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled home. The finishing touches are being completed this week. New wood plank flooring and grey interior paint, granite kitchen counters with tile backsplash, bronze hardware throughout. 2" blinds on all windows. No carpet. Open floor plan. Backyard with privacy fence. 2 car garage with opener. Neighborhood has all newer homes and is tucked away in a central McKinney location. Contact us for a showing today! Pets are allowed with a $250 refundable deposit per pet. Dogs over 50 lbs. are not allowed. Credit will be checked, but rental history and income are the most important factors. Full selection criteria can be found online at PecanProperties.com.