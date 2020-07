Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

Lovely Home Home located in Brookview subdivisionin on a Corner Lot. Open Kitchen overlooks family room . Kitchen has lots of cabinery for storage. Open air patio and nice-sized fenced backyard. Close from park & playground. Near highways,shopping,dining,Community Park,Greenbelt,Trails & Pond. Locates in the Villages of Lake Forest neighborhood in the McKinney Independent School District. 10 days notice to the current tenants move out. ( move in date flexible)