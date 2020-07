Amenities

FURNISHED!!! Master with king bed, secondary bedrooms have 2 queen beds, and 2 twin beds. Don't miss this 1-story home in Prosper ISD! Granite countertops and beautiful crown moulding. Smart floorplan with 3 bedrooms, PLUS a study, PLUS a gameroom AND 2 dining or living areas - all 1 story. Brand new fence 2017. Back covered patio, good sized back yard. Drees custom home. Study could be a 4th bedroom. Short-term lease options available. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included