Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5121 Quail Ridge Drive

5121 Quail Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Quail Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN TODAY!!! This gorgeous home just received fresh paint and brand new carpet! High ceilings and open concept create an inviting space to call your home! Spacious Master bedroom with a window seat is separate from secondary bedrooms and has dual walk in closets! Part of the Stonebridge Ranch community along with its amenities! What a great opportunity, this one will not last! ACT FAST! HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $1750 (base rent) + $63 (annual HOA fee is $753; divided by 12 = $63) = $1813 total monthly payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Quail Ridge Drive have any available units?
5121 Quail Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Quail Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5121 Quail Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Quail Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Quail Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Quail Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5121 Quail Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5121 Quail Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Quail Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5121 Quail Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Quail Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Quail Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5121 Quail Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Quail Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5121 Quail Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Quail Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Quail Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

