5116 Forest Lawn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellent condition 1 story 4 bedroom rental home that is well maintained by local owner. This home is located close to the community pool and playground as well as Minshew Elementary and Boyd High Schools. The Master bedroom is oversized with a large sitting area for privacy from the other bedrooms. The main living room is wired for surround sound while there is a second huge living and dining space that makes a great play area or room for a second entertaining space. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with a limit of 1 and preferably a small dog. Application and app fee for each occupant 18 years of age or over required.