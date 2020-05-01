All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:40 AM

5116 Forest Lawn Drive

5116 Forest Lawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5116 Forest Lawn Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Villages of Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent condition 1 story 4 bedroom rental home that is well maintained by local owner. This home is located close to the community pool and playground as well as Minshew Elementary and Boyd High Schools. The Master bedroom is oversized with a large sitting area for privacy from the other bedrooms. The main living room is wired for surround sound while there is a second huge living and dining space that makes a great play area or room for a second entertaining space. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with a limit of 1 and preferably a small dog. Application and app fee for each occupant 18 years of age or over required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 Forest Lawn Drive have any available units?
5116 Forest Lawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5116 Forest Lawn Drive have?
Some of 5116 Forest Lawn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 Forest Lawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5116 Forest Lawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 Forest Lawn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5116 Forest Lawn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5116 Forest Lawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5116 Forest Lawn Drive offers parking.
Does 5116 Forest Lawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5116 Forest Lawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 Forest Lawn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5116 Forest Lawn Drive has a pool.
Does 5116 Forest Lawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 5116 Forest Lawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 Forest Lawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5116 Forest Lawn Drive has units with dishwashers.

