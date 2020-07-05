All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5112 Rustic Ridge Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:31 AM

5112 Rustic Ridge Drive

5112 Rustic Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5112 Rustic Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
PROSPER ISD! This beautiful home has an instant WOW factor as soon as you walk in! Gorgeous high vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows that presents an abundance of natural light, and rich hardwood floors provide a warm welcoming feeling! Open floorplan that is highly desirable flows from the eat in kitchen to the living room that overlooks the covered patio with a custom made pergola and adjacent greenbelt. The spacious master bedroom suite that is on the first floor features dual vanities in the bathroom, separate shower and tub, and an expansive walk in closet. This home also features a large game room upstairs. NEW roof 2018! Easy access to shopping, dining, and more! All utilities paid for through JULY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive have any available units?
5112 Rustic Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Rustic Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 Rustic Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center