5112 Rustic Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

PROSPER ISD! This beautiful home has an instant WOW factor as soon as you walk in! Gorgeous high vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows that presents an abundance of natural light, and rich hardwood floors provide a warm welcoming feeling! Open floorplan that is highly desirable flows from the eat in kitchen to the living room that overlooks the covered patio with a custom made pergola and adjacent greenbelt. The spacious master bedroom suite that is on the first floor features dual vanities in the bathroom, separate shower and tub, and an expansive walk in closet. This home also features a large game room upstairs. NEW roof 2018! Easy access to shopping, dining, and more! All utilities paid for through JULY!