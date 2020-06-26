All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:46 PM

5105 Crossvine Lane

5105 Crossvine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5105 Crossvine Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great 4 bedrooms home plus a study in a desired community with walking distance to elementary school, pool and retails. All new flooring in entry, dining, study, family room, kitchen and guest room. Kitchen with stainless steels appliances overlook family room. Spacious Master on second floor. Master shower will be completely remodeled with frame-less glass shower and new faucet. Huge utility room with wall of built-ins. Many energy efficient features. Convenient location and community pool is right across. Easy access to 75 and 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Crossvine Lane have any available units?
5105 Crossvine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 Crossvine Lane have?
Some of 5105 Crossvine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Crossvine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Crossvine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Crossvine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5105 Crossvine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5105 Crossvine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Crossvine Lane offers parking.
Does 5105 Crossvine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Crossvine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Crossvine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5105 Crossvine Lane has a pool.
Does 5105 Crossvine Lane have accessible units?
No, 5105 Crossvine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Crossvine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 Crossvine Lane has units with dishwashers.

