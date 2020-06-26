5105 Crossvine Lane

Amenities

Great 4 bedrooms home plus a study in a desired community with walking distance to elementary school, pool and retails. All new flooring in entry, dining, study, family room, kitchen and guest room. Kitchen with stainless steels appliances overlook family room. Spacious Master on second floor. Master shower will be completely remodeled with frame-less glass shower and new faucet. Huge utility room with wall of built-ins. Many energy efficient features. Convenient location and community pool is right across. Easy access to 75 and 121.