5105 Bald Cypress Lane

Amenities
Award Winning Drees Home in the Heatherwood community with exemplary Prosper ISD. This beautiful one story home has 3 bedroom and one formal study room which can used as a bed room. And also has a game room in kids area. The game room and kids room are separated from the family room by a French door, so the parents and children have their own area. Drees smart Energy Star Certified home designed to save up to 63% over older pre-owned homes. The home has easy access to major highway and is closed to shopping and restaurants.