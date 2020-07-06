5105 Bald Cypress Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Award Winning Drees Home in the Heatherwood community with exemplary Prosper ISD. This beautiful one story home has 3 bedroom and one formal study room which can used as a bed room. And also has a game room in kids area. The game room and kids room are separated from the family room by a French door, so the parents and children have their own area. Drees smart Energy Star Certified home designed to save up to 63% over older pre-owned homes. The home has easy access to major highway and is closed to shopping and restaurants.