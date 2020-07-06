All apartments in McKinney
5105 Bald Cypress Lane
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:39 AM

5105 Bald Cypress Lane

5105 Bald Cypress Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5105 Bald Cypress Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Award Winning Drees Home in the Heatherwood community with exemplary Prosper ISD. This beautiful one story home has 3 bedroom and one formal study room which can used as a bed room. And also has a game room in kids area. The game room and kids room are separated from the family room by a French door, so the parents and children have their own area. Drees smart Energy Star Certified home designed to save up to 63% over older pre-owned homes. The home has easy access to major highway and is closed to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Bald Cypress Lane have any available units?
5105 Bald Cypress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 Bald Cypress Lane have?
Some of 5105 Bald Cypress Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Bald Cypress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Bald Cypress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Bald Cypress Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5105 Bald Cypress Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5105 Bald Cypress Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Bald Cypress Lane offers parking.
Does 5105 Bald Cypress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Bald Cypress Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Bald Cypress Lane have a pool?
No, 5105 Bald Cypress Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5105 Bald Cypress Lane have accessible units?
No, 5105 Bald Cypress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Bald Cypress Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 Bald Cypress Lane has units with dishwashers.

