Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Knockout three bedroom built in 2013! Tons of upgrades including flooring, fixtures, granite, SS appliances, etc. Stunning entry with hardwoods and cast fireplace surround in living area. Great kitchen with generous cabinets and counter space. The third bedroom would also make a great guestroom, office or playroom. Fenced backyard with covered patio. Fantastic location and great schools.