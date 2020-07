Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming 2 bedroom bungalow in the heart of the historic district of downtown McKinney! This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Foundation, floors, paint in and out, new cabinets, granite, and landscaping! Its a short walk to the square, and easy access to the highway.