Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry

Don't miss this fine 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in McKinney! Just minutes away from both 75 and 380. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet, new dishwasher and more. The first floor features an office, laundry room, living room, an open kitchen, and the master suite. Master bath has a tub and a shower, plus a large walk-in closet. Two spacious bedrooms are upstairs along with a game room.