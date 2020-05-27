5036 Blackelm Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Fabulous 1 story in Prosper ISD with great open floor plan boasts for 2088sf with 3 split bedrooms,1 study with French doors,2 spacious dining areas, huge living room and a game area which can be used as kids’ retreat or additional office area.Features include engineered wood floors,granite counters,vaulted ceilings,newly installed stainless steel double oven range gas cooktop,covered patio,very close to the neighborhood elementary school,10 acre park,community pool,splash zone,playground and the Baylor Hospital.Great location will not last long! Hurry!!!