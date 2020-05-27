All apartments in McKinney
5036 Blackelm Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 12:46 AM

5036 Blackelm Drive

5036 Blackelm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5036 Blackelm Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fabulous 1 story in Prosper ISD with great open floor plan boasts for 2088sf with 3 split bedrooms,1 study with French doors,2 spacious dining areas, huge living room and a game area which can be used as kids’ retreat or additional office area.Features include engineered wood floors,granite counters,vaulted ceilings,newly installed stainless steel double oven range gas cooktop,covered patio,very close to the neighborhood elementary school,10 acre park,community pool,splash zone,playground and the Baylor Hospital.Great location will not last long! Hurry!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 Blackelm Drive have any available units?
5036 Blackelm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5036 Blackelm Drive have?
Some of 5036 Blackelm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 Blackelm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5036 Blackelm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 Blackelm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5036 Blackelm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5036 Blackelm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5036 Blackelm Drive offers parking.
Does 5036 Blackelm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 Blackelm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 Blackelm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5036 Blackelm Drive has a pool.
Does 5036 Blackelm Drive have accessible units?
No, 5036 Blackelm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 Blackelm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5036 Blackelm Drive has units with dishwashers.

