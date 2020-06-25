All apartments in McKinney
5032 Birchwood Dr.

5032 Birchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5032 Birchwood Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Impeccable One Story In Highly Sought After Prosper ISD! - Impeccable One Story In Highly Sought After Prosper ISD! Open hallway entry with arched walls and high ceilings. Large office with bay windows looking out into the front yard. Formal dining with decorative lighting. Massive eat-in kitchen with large island and breakfast bar. Ample counter and cabinet space. Breakfast area opens up to living room with lots of natural lighting. Living area has a decorative stone fireplace and built-in cabinets. Master Suite features dual sinks, dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and WIC. Split bedrooms joining a game room perfect for entertaining! Large fenced backyard features a covered patio to relax on. Walking distance to neighborhood elementary school and 10 acre park. One block from community pool.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2460717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Birchwood Dr. have any available units?
5032 Birchwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5032 Birchwood Dr. have?
Some of 5032 Birchwood Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 Birchwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Birchwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Birchwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5032 Birchwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5032 Birchwood Dr. offer parking?
No, 5032 Birchwood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5032 Birchwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Birchwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Birchwood Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5032 Birchwood Dr. has a pool.
Does 5032 Birchwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5032 Birchwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Birchwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 Birchwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

