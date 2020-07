Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well maintained beautiful one story family home. Which is a nice community and friendly neighborhood. Light and bright open floor large living areas and fire place, there are granite island and ample counter space with eat in kitchen.There are 3bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. conveniently located down from the community pool. Prosper ISD