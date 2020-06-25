All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:53 AM

5012 Geranium Court

5012 Geranium Court
Location

5012 Geranium Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable single story home. Light bright, full of windows & skylight. Split floor plan with two living areas and two dining areas. Formal dining area could be a 3rd living area as well. Clean & ready for immediate occupancy in the heart of McKinney. Close to major routes of transportation for easy commutes all over the metro-plex. Shopping, dining, sports centers, entertainment & many places of worship close by. Hike & bike trail, parks, playgrounds, community pool. Tenant min credit score 675, income at least 3 times the rent. Pet approval case by case. Non-refundable pet fee $350 per pet and additional refundable $400 security deposit for allowing pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
fee: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Geranium Court have any available units?
5012 Geranium Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 Geranium Court have?
Some of 5012 Geranium Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Geranium Court currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Geranium Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Geranium Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5012 Geranium Court is pet friendly.
Does 5012 Geranium Court offer parking?
Yes, 5012 Geranium Court offers parking.
Does 5012 Geranium Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Geranium Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Geranium Court have a pool?
Yes, 5012 Geranium Court has a pool.
Does 5012 Geranium Court have accessible units?
No, 5012 Geranium Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Geranium Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 Geranium Court has units with dishwashers.

