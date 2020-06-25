5012 Geranium Court

Amenities

Adorable single story home. Light bright, full of windows & skylight. Split floor plan with two living areas and two dining areas. Formal dining area could be a 3rd living area as well. Clean & ready for immediate occupancy in the heart of McKinney. Close to major routes of transportation for easy commutes all over the metro-plex. Shopping, dining, sports centers, entertainment & many places of worship close by. Hike & bike trail, parks, playgrounds, community pool. Tenant min credit score 675, income at least 3 times the rent. Pet approval case by case. Non-refundable pet fee $350 per pet and additional refundable $400 security deposit for allowing pets.