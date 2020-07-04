5008 Highlands Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in Eldorado Heights. Property features Formal Dining, 2 Living Areas, Study, 2 Car rear entry garage. Upgraded laminate wood flooring, decorative lighting & fixtures, plantation shutters, granite kitchen counter tops with stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, private fenced back yard, full size washer & dryer, beautifully landscaped with sprinkler system. Owner will consider one small pet only. Close to shopping and entertainment. Near major highways for convenient commute. Common Area features Community Pool, Jogging Path and Playground.