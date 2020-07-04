All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
5008 Highlands Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5008 Highlands Drive

5008 Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5008 Highlands Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in Eldorado Heights. Property features Formal Dining, 2 Living Areas, Study, 2 Car rear entry garage. Upgraded laminate wood flooring, decorative lighting & fixtures, plantation shutters, granite kitchen counter tops with stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, private fenced back yard, full size washer & dryer, beautifully landscaped with sprinkler system. Owner will consider one small pet only. Close to shopping and entertainment. Near major highways for convenient commute. Common Area features Community Pool, Jogging Path and Playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Highlands Drive have any available units?
5008 Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 Highlands Drive have?
Some of 5008 Highlands Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 Highlands Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5008 Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5008 Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 5008 Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5008 Highlands Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Highlands Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5008 Highlands Drive has a pool.
Does 5008 Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 5008 Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
