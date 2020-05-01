All apartments in McKinney
500 N Chestnut Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

500 N Chestnut Street

500 North Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

500 North Chestnut Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Newly built Townhome just blocks from the Square in Downtown McKinney. Appliances included, all bedrooms and two full baths on 2nd floor. New carpet and paint throughout. This is the end unit on a corner lot, which allows for more front yard and more natural light throughout. Approval of pets is at owners discretion. $40 per applicant over 18. Must submit app through landlords online system, with DL's and 3 paystubs. 1575 + $75 per month utility fee includes water, sewer, trash and common area maintenance. Photos are of a furnished unit with the same floorplan, beds and baths, to show what the property looks like with furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N Chestnut Street have any available units?
500 N Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 N Chestnut Street have?
Some of 500 N Chestnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 N Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 N Chestnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 500 N Chestnut Street offer parking?
No, 500 N Chestnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 500 N Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 N Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 500 N Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 N Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 500 N Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 N Chestnut Street has units with dishwashers.

