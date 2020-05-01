500 N Chestnut Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction microwave furnished

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Newly built Townhome just blocks from the Square in Downtown McKinney. Appliances included, all bedrooms and two full baths on 2nd floor. New carpet and paint throughout. This is the end unit on a corner lot, which allows for more front yard and more natural light throughout. Approval of pets is at owners discretion. $40 per applicant over 18. Must submit app through landlords online system, with DL's and 3 paystubs. 1575 + $75 per month utility fee includes water, sewer, trash and common area maintenance. Photos are of a furnished unit with the same floorplan, beds and baths, to show what the property looks like with furniture.