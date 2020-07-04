4929 Shore Crest Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FOR LEASE ~ Brand New End Unit Townhouse ~ 4BR/3BA - Property Id: 204542



SPACIOUS & BRAND NEW North Facing END UNIT @ 4929 Shore Crest Drive, McKinney. It is conveniently located North of 121 and off Lake Forrest Dr. Gorgeous Curb Appeal! Spacious Floor Plan with Mahogany Front Door, Covered Entry, Wrought Iron Curved Staircase, Lots of Wood Floors, 8 ft doors, Rocker Switches, Security System, Main Floor Office or Guest Room with Full Bath, Massive Pantry & Master Closet. All Appliances are included. Stainless Steel Appliances with 5/Burner Gas Cook Top and Breakfast Bar. Garage Door Opener w/2 Remotes. Stainless Microwave and Dishwasher. Stainless Steel Refrigerator with Ice/H2O access in the door. Wood Shades throughout. Also Brand New Energy Efficient Washer and Dryer located upstairs. Energy Star Certified with Tankless Water Heater, R38, 16 SEER and Radiant Barrier Roof.



Walking Distance to Elementary School! MOVE IN READY!

$39 Credit Check per Adult over 18

Non-Refundable Pet Deposit for Small Dogs

CALL BARBARA @ 612 281-1026

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204542

Property Id 204542



(RLNE5465664)