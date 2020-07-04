All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:23 PM

4929 Shore Crest Dr

4929 Shore Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4929 Shore Crest Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FOR LEASE ~ Brand New End Unit Townhouse ~ 4BR/3BA - Property Id: 204542

SPACIOUS & BRAND NEW North Facing END UNIT @ 4929 Shore Crest Drive, McKinney. It is conveniently located North of 121 and off Lake Forrest Dr. Gorgeous Curb Appeal! Spacious Floor Plan with Mahogany Front Door, Covered Entry, Wrought Iron Curved Staircase, Lots of Wood Floors, 8 ft doors, Rocker Switches, Security System, Main Floor Office or Guest Room with Full Bath, Massive Pantry & Master Closet. All Appliances are included. Stainless Steel Appliances with 5/Burner Gas Cook Top and Breakfast Bar. Garage Door Opener w/2 Remotes. Stainless Microwave and Dishwasher. Stainless Steel Refrigerator with Ice/H2O access in the door. Wood Shades throughout. Also Brand New Energy Efficient Washer and Dryer located upstairs. Energy Star Certified with Tankless Water Heater, R38, 16 SEER and Radiant Barrier Roof.

Walking Distance to Elementary School! MOVE IN READY!
$39 Credit Check per Adult over 18
Non-Refundable Pet Deposit for Small Dogs
CALL BARBARA @ 612 281-1026
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204542
Property Id 204542

(RLNE5465664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4929 Shore Crest Dr have any available units?
4929 Shore Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4929 Shore Crest Dr have?
Some of 4929 Shore Crest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4929 Shore Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Shore Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Shore Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4929 Shore Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4929 Shore Crest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4929 Shore Crest Dr offers parking.
Does 4929 Shore Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4929 Shore Crest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Shore Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 4929 Shore Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4929 Shore Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 4929 Shore Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Shore Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4929 Shore Crest Dr has units with dishwashers.

