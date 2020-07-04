4929 Shore Crest Dr

Amenities
FOR LEASE ~ Brand New End Unit Townhouse ~ 4BR/3BA - Property Id: 204542
SPACIOUS & BRAND NEW North Facing END UNIT @ 4929 Shore Crest Drive, McKinney. It is conveniently located North of 121 and off Lake Forrest Dr. Gorgeous Curb Appeal! Spacious Floor Plan with Mahogany Front Door, Covered Entry, Wrought Iron Curved Staircase, Lots of Wood Floors, 8 ft doors, Rocker Switches, Security System, Main Floor Office or Guest Room with Full Bath, Massive Pantry & Master Closet. All Appliances are included. Stainless Steel Appliances with 5/Burner Gas Cook Top and Breakfast Bar. Garage Door Opener w/2 Remotes. Stainless Microwave and Dishwasher. Stainless Steel Refrigerator with Ice/H2O access in the door. Wood Shades throughout. Also Brand New Energy Efficient Washer and Dryer located upstairs. Energy Star Certified with Tankless Water Heater, R38, 16 SEER and Radiant Barrier Roof.
Walking Distance to Elementary School! MOVE IN READY!
