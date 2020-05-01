4909 Witten Park Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Fabulous single story OPEN FLOOR PLAN on a LARGE CORNER lot. You will fall in love with all the upgrades including granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas cook top, 10 speaker multi room surround sound, LED lights, wood floors, glass and wood front door and spacious closets. Neighborhood is wonderful for families, top rated Lindsey elementary school. Backyard is A MUST SEE with extended covered patio, connections for hot tub and grill and a newly stained fence!!! Study can be used as fourth bedroom. HOA to be paid by owner. Refrigerator included.