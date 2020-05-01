All apartments in McKinney
4909 Witten Park Way

4909 Witten Park Way · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Witten Park Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fabulous single story OPEN FLOOR PLAN on a LARGE CORNER lot. You will fall in love with all the upgrades including granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas cook top, 10 speaker multi room surround sound, LED lights, wood floors, glass and wood front door and spacious closets. Neighborhood is wonderful for families, top rated Lindsey elementary school. Backyard is A MUST SEE with extended covered patio, connections for hot tub and grill and a newly stained fence!!! Study can be used as fourth bedroom. HOA to be paid by owner. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Witten Park Way have any available units?
4909 Witten Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 Witten Park Way have?
Some of 4909 Witten Park Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Witten Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Witten Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Witten Park Way pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Witten Park Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4909 Witten Park Way offer parking?
No, 4909 Witten Park Way does not offer parking.
Does 4909 Witten Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Witten Park Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Witten Park Way have a pool?
No, 4909 Witten Park Way does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Witten Park Way have accessible units?
No, 4909 Witten Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Witten Park Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 Witten Park Way has units with dishwashers.

