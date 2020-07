Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great two-story 3 bedrooms 2 bath condo with two-car garage located in Mckinney with EZ access to major roads and highways. Very close to shopping and schools. The condo is ready for fast move-in. Comes with Washer, Dryer, Refer, Range, Microwave. Central Heat and Air. All Electric