Last updated March 19 2020 at 4:45 AM

4906 Pecan Hill

4906 Pecan Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4906 Pecan Hill Road, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
tennis court
Well maintained & Move in Ready Home. Wood Flooring throughout the first floor, A spacious study room at the entrance. Kitchen features a walk in butier pantry, granite countertop, lots of cabinetry, gourmet island kitchen & a see through stone accent fireplace. Mature landscaping with flagstone walkway, wood fence & 2 new built Gazebos. Master room down with an updated frameless glass shower and faucet, facing the backyard . A game room and 3 bedrooms up. Zoned to outsiding schools + walk to nearby park and stonebridge ranch amenities including beach and tennis club, aquatic center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 Pecan Hill have any available units?
4906 Pecan Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 Pecan Hill have?
Some of 4906 Pecan Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 Pecan Hill currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Pecan Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Pecan Hill pet-friendly?
No, 4906 Pecan Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4906 Pecan Hill offer parking?
No, 4906 Pecan Hill does not offer parking.
Does 4906 Pecan Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4906 Pecan Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Pecan Hill have a pool?
No, 4906 Pecan Hill does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Pecan Hill have accessible units?
No, 4906 Pecan Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 Pecan Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4906 Pecan Hill has units with dishwashers.

