4906 Pecan Hill

Amenities
Well maintained & Move in Ready Home. Wood Flooring throughout the first floor, A spacious study room at the entrance. Kitchen features a walk in butier pantry, granite countertop, lots of cabinetry, gourmet island kitchen & a see through stone accent fireplace. Mature landscaping with flagstone walkway, wood fence & 2 new built Gazebos. Master room down with an updated frameless glass shower and faucet, facing the backyard . A game room and 3 bedrooms up. Zoned to outsiding schools + walk to nearby park and stonebridge ranch amenities including beach and tennis club, aquatic center.