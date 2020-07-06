All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:50 AM

4900 Carolina Circle

Location

4900 Carolina Circle, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready! Located with easy access to Hwy 75, near Raytheon Mckinney, Collin College, and the shops at Fairview. 5 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home sits in a quiet Cul De Sac. Features split floorplan with Master and second room located downstairs usable as office or nursery. Eat in Kitchen. Kitchen and master have window views of private serene backyard which backs up to greenbelt. Master Bathroom features jetted tub, dual vanities & separate shower. Money Magazine ranked McKinney as the #1 Best Place to Live in America. Reduced $1200 Security deposit for a limited time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

