4900 Carolina Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Ready! Located with easy access to Hwy 75, near Raytheon Mckinney, Collin College, and the shops at Fairview. 5 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home sits in a quiet Cul De Sac. Features split floorplan with Master and second room located downstairs usable as office or nursery. Eat in Kitchen. Kitchen and master have window views of private serene backyard which backs up to greenbelt. Master Bathroom features jetted tub, dual vanities & separate shower. Money Magazine ranked McKinney as the #1 Best Place to Live in America. Reduced $1200 Security deposit for a limited time!