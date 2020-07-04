4800 Newbridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room

Bright and Fresh! Newly renovated house with open floor plan and elevated ceiling on living areas. New luxury vinyl plank floor throughout the house with no carpet. Kitchen features all new SS Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas cooktop, Granite countertop and Breakfast bar, Walk-in Pantry and lots of cabinets. Master bedroom and office downstairs. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, game and media room upstairs. Front porch, covered patio and huge backyard offer great outdoor living. Short walk to playground and community pool. Convenient to school, shopping, Hwy 121 and 75. Must see and Ready to move in.