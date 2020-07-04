All apartments in McKinney
4800 Newbridge Drive
Last updated June 3 2019 at 9:55 AM

4800 Newbridge Drive

4800 Newbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4800 Newbridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Bright and Fresh! Newly renovated house with open floor plan and elevated ceiling on living areas. New luxury vinyl plank floor throughout the house with no carpet. Kitchen features all new SS Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas cooktop, Granite countertop and Breakfast bar, Walk-in Pantry and lots of cabinets. Master bedroom and office downstairs. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, game and media room upstairs. Front porch, covered patio and huge backyard offer great outdoor living. Short walk to playground and community pool. Convenient to school, shopping, Hwy 121 and 75. Must see and Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Newbridge Drive have any available units?
4800 Newbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Newbridge Drive have?
Some of 4800 Newbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Newbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Newbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Newbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4800 Newbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4800 Newbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Newbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4800 Newbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Newbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Newbridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4800 Newbridge Drive has a pool.
Does 4800 Newbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4800 Newbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Newbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Newbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

