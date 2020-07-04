4800 Heather Glen Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous Village on the Green Townhome & Community! You'll love the location of this townhome on the corner & across from the community pool! This townhome has plenty of natural light with an extra wall of windows! Wood look LVP flooring in the Living and Kitchen. 2-story ceiling in living room with open layout. Kitchen features:42 maple cabinets*granite look laminate counters with breakfast bar*smooth-top range*blt-in microwave * separate pantry. Spacious Master upstairs with 2nd bedroom or office, spacious loft & utility room with attached storage closet. Updated fixtures thru-out. Oversized rear entry 2-car garage. Close to shopping, restaurants, retail, schools, parks and easy access to major highways.