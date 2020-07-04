All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:34 AM

4800 Heather Glen Trail

4800 Heather Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4800 Heather Glen Trail, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous Village on the Green Townhome & Community! You'll love the location of this townhome on the corner & across from the community pool! This townhome has plenty of natural light with an extra wall of windows! Wood look LVP flooring in the Living and Kitchen. 2-story ceiling in living room with open layout. Kitchen features:42 maple cabinets*granite look laminate counters with breakfast bar*smooth-top range*blt-in microwave * separate pantry. Spacious Master upstairs with 2nd bedroom or office, spacious loft & utility room with attached storage closet. Updated fixtures thru-out. Oversized rear entry 2-car garage. Close to shopping, restaurants, retail, schools, parks and easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Heather Glen Trail have any available units?
4800 Heather Glen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Heather Glen Trail have?
Some of 4800 Heather Glen Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Heather Glen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Heather Glen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Heather Glen Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4800 Heather Glen Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4800 Heather Glen Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Heather Glen Trail offers parking.
Does 4800 Heather Glen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Heather Glen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Heather Glen Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4800 Heather Glen Trail has a pool.
Does 4800 Heather Glen Trail have accessible units?
No, 4800 Heather Glen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Heather Glen Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Heather Glen Trail has units with dishwashers.

