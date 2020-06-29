All apartments in McKinney
Location

4721 Whitehall Court, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeously upgraded & LIKE NEW 5-bedroom home in a great location! Move in ready! Wood floors, art niches, curved arches, iron spindle staircase & upgraded lighting are sure to please. Island kitchen boasts granite counters, custom 42in cabs, tile backsplash & gas cooking. 1st Floor features Formal Dining or optional flex space. Spacious Family Room with corner fireplace & wood floors is a perfect place to relax or entertain. 1st floor Master Suite with dual vanities, garden tub & walk-in shower. 2nd floor offers huge Game Room & spacious secondary bedrooms. Relax outdoors on the large covered patio overlooking the spacious backyard! Walking distance to Cottonwood Creek Trail and enjoy award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Whitehall Court have any available units?
4721 Whitehall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 Whitehall Court have?
Some of 4721 Whitehall Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 Whitehall Court currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Whitehall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Whitehall Court pet-friendly?
No, 4721 Whitehall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4721 Whitehall Court offer parking?
Yes, 4721 Whitehall Court offers parking.
Does 4721 Whitehall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Whitehall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Whitehall Court have a pool?
No, 4721 Whitehall Court does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Whitehall Court have accessible units?
No, 4721 Whitehall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Whitehall Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4721 Whitehall Court has units with dishwashers.

