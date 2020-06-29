4721 Whitehall Court

Amenities

Gorgeously upgraded & LIKE NEW 5-bedroom home in a great location! Move in ready! Wood floors, art niches, curved arches, iron spindle staircase & upgraded lighting are sure to please. Island kitchen boasts granite counters, custom 42in cabs, tile backsplash & gas cooking. 1st Floor features Formal Dining or optional flex space. Spacious Family Room with corner fireplace & wood floors is a perfect place to relax or entertain. 1st floor Master Suite with dual vanities, garden tub & walk-in shower. 2nd floor offers huge Game Room & spacious secondary bedrooms. Relax outdoors on the large covered patio overlooking the spacious backyard! Walking distance to Cottonwood Creek Trail and enjoy award winning schools!