Beautiful well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home in Avalon subdivision and the award-winning McKinney ISD Open floor plan with brand new carpet. See through fireplace in the living room and study. Split Master bedroom with separate tub and shower in the master bathroom. Every room has a fan. Finished floor in garage. Large covered patio and backyard. Community has pool and park. Easy access to 121 and 75.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4617 Tina Drive have any available units?
4617 Tina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 Tina Drive have?
Some of 4617 Tina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 Tina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4617 Tina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.