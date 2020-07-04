4617 Tina Drive

Amenities

Beautiful well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home in Avalon subdivision and the award-winning McKinney ISD Open floor plan with brand new carpet. See through fireplace in the living room and study. Split Master bedroom with separate tub and shower in the master bathroom. Every room has a fan. Finished floor in garage. Large covered patio and backyard. Community has pool and park. Easy access to 121 and 75.