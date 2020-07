Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Great one-story home in a nice neighborhood. Brand-new wood floor in all BRs. Convenient location with close vicinity to schools, grocery, shopping mall, and major highways (75, 121, and 380). Three spacious BRs. Front BR with french doors is also ideal for a study, office, or playroom. Tile,wood floor in open living areas. Big yard. Walking distance to park and basketball court. Great schools. Well-maintained and move-in ready!