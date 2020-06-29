All apartments in McKinney
4518 Green Meadow Drive

4518 Green Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4518 Green Meadow Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open floor plan and lots of natural light features a spacious kitchen with appliances opens to the living area. Office room can convert into additional bedroom. Large master bedroom and bath with dual sinks. Full hall bath shared for other two bedrooms. 2 car attached garage and a large fenced backyard. $1500 security deposit for a limited time! 2 year lease minimum. Lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 Green Meadow Drive have any available units?
4518 Green Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 Green Meadow Drive have?
Some of 4518 Green Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 Green Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4518 Green Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 Green Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4518 Green Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4518 Green Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4518 Green Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 4518 Green Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 Green Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 Green Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4518 Green Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4518 Green Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4518 Green Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 Green Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4518 Green Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

