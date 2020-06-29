Conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open floor plan and lots of natural light features a spacious kitchen with appliances opens to the living area. Office room can convert into additional bedroom. Large master bedroom and bath with dual sinks. Full hall bath shared for other two bedrooms. 2 car attached garage and a large fenced backyard. $1500 security deposit for a limited time! 2 year lease minimum. Lawn care included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4518 Green Meadow Drive have?
Some of 4518 Green Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
