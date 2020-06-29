4518 Green Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open floor plan and lots of natural light features a spacious kitchen with appliances opens to the living area. Office room can convert into additional bedroom. Large master bedroom and bath with dual sinks. Full hall bath shared for other two bedrooms. 2 car attached garage and a large fenced backyard. $1500 security deposit for a limited time! 2 year lease minimum. Lawn care included.