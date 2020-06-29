All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
4401 Big Fork Trail
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:18 PM

4401 Big Fork Trail

4401 Big Fork Trail · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4401 Big Fork Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single-story ,3 bedroom, 2 bath, corner lot home in Craig Ranch. Carpet and tile throughout. Upgraded Paint. Features large master bedroom with an on-suite bathroom including a garden tub with separate shower, double vanities and a large walk-in closet with plenty storage. Kitchen has lots of cabinet storage and a large pantry. Electric washer and dryer hookups. Two-car garage with lots of bonus storage space. One block from Ogle Elementary School. Pest Control included with Lease. Home is in exceptional condition and very clean. Frisco ISD. No Pets. No Smokers. $50 application fee per adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 Big Fork Trail have any available units?
4401 Big Fork Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 Big Fork Trail have?
Some of 4401 Big Fork Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 Big Fork Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Big Fork Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Big Fork Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4401 Big Fork Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4401 Big Fork Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4401 Big Fork Trail offers parking.
Does 4401 Big Fork Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Big Fork Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Big Fork Trail have a pool?
No, 4401 Big Fork Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4401 Big Fork Trail have accessible units?
No, 4401 Big Fork Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Big Fork Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 Big Fork Trail has units with dishwashers.

