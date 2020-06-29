4401 Big Fork Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single-story ,3 bedroom, 2 bath, corner lot home in Craig Ranch. Carpet and tile throughout. Upgraded Paint. Features large master bedroom with an on-suite bathroom including a garden tub with separate shower, double vanities and a large walk-in closet with plenty storage. Kitchen has lots of cabinet storage and a large pantry. Electric washer and dryer hookups. Two-car garage with lots of bonus storage space. One block from Ogle Elementary School. Pest Control included with Lease. Home is in exceptional condition and very clean. Frisco ISD. No Pets. No Smokers. $50 application fee per adult 18 and over.