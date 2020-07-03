4308 Fox Trail Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

ABSOLUTELY PERFECT! Exquisite home with top of the line finishes. Prepare a kings feast in the kitchen with unparalleled efficiency; stove w 6 burners plus grill, pot filler, warming drawer, quartz counters, b-fast bar. Owner suite is a perfect 10 w sitting area and incredible private bath showcasing two luxuriously sized closets, rain shower with dual sprays. Mother in law suite down w private bath and stylish walk in shower. Retrieve a bottle from the grotto and head out past the executive study to the pool sized back yard paradise w covered patio, stone fire place and breathtaking views or adjourn to the media room and enjoy tiered seating and serving bar. Split bedrooms, game room and 100% WOW.