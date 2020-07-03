All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4308 Fox Trail Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4308 Fox Trail Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4308 Fox Trail Lane

4308 Fox Trail Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4308 Fox Trail Ln, McKinney, TX 75070
Winding Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
ABSOLUTELY PERFECT! Exquisite home with top of the line finishes. Prepare a kings feast in the kitchen with unparalleled efficiency; stove w 6 burners plus grill, pot filler, warming drawer, quartz counters, b-fast bar. Owner suite is a perfect 10 w sitting area and incredible private bath showcasing two luxuriously sized closets, rain shower with dual sprays. Mother in law suite down w private bath and stylish walk in shower. Retrieve a bottle from the grotto and head out past the executive study to the pool sized back yard paradise w covered patio, stone fire place and breathtaking views or adjourn to the media room and enjoy tiered seating and serving bar. Split bedrooms, game room and 100% WOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Fox Trail Lane have any available units?
4308 Fox Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 Fox Trail Lane have?
Some of 4308 Fox Trail Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Fox Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Fox Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Fox Trail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4308 Fox Trail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4308 Fox Trail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4308 Fox Trail Lane offers parking.
Does 4308 Fox Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Fox Trail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Fox Trail Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4308 Fox Trail Lane has a pool.
Does 4308 Fox Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 4308 Fox Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Fox Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 Fox Trail Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center