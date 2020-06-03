All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4305 Sarasota Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4305 Sarasota Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 2:49 AM

4305 Sarasota Lane

4305 Sarasota Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4305 Sarasota Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely beautiful $15k update in this spacious, open floor plan home complete with 2 living, 2 dining, 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Brand new fixtures throughout, fresh paint throughout, brand new flooring and baseboards, and all appliances 2 years old or less. You will love the see through fireplace, updated landscaping, split floor plan, the over sized back yard, and the large kitchen with SS appliances (NEW refrigerator included!), quartz counters, and ample cabinet space for storage. The master bedroom is HUGE with very large en suite complete with separate vanities, separate tub and shower, and very large walk in closet. All pets considered on Case by Case terms at owner's sole discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 Sarasota Lane have any available units?
4305 Sarasota Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 Sarasota Lane have?
Some of 4305 Sarasota Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 Sarasota Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Sarasota Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Sarasota Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4305 Sarasota Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4305 Sarasota Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4305 Sarasota Lane offers parking.
Does 4305 Sarasota Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 Sarasota Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Sarasota Lane have a pool?
No, 4305 Sarasota Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4305 Sarasota Lane have accessible units?
No, 4305 Sarasota Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Sarasota Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4305 Sarasota Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center