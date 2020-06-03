4305 Sarasota Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely beautiful $15k update in this spacious, open floor plan home complete with 2 living, 2 dining, 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Brand new fixtures throughout, fresh paint throughout, brand new flooring and baseboards, and all appliances 2 years old or less. You will love the see through fireplace, updated landscaping, split floor plan, the over sized back yard, and the large kitchen with SS appliances (NEW refrigerator included!), quartz counters, and ample cabinet space for storage. The master bedroom is HUGE with very large en suite complete with separate vanities, separate tub and shower, and very large walk in closet. All pets considered on Case by Case terms at owner's sole discretion.