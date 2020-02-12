4213 Temecula Creek Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

NEWLY UPGRADED!!!!! Two story corner house located in Craig Ranch with FRISCO ISD. Freshly painted, new hardwood floor in living and new dishwasher. House allows private front patio covered with beautiful bushes and park view. It has 4 Bedrooms with 2.1 baths where master bedroom is downstairs with full bath and remaining bedrooms located upstairs. High ceiling with the most open entryway to family room and spacious kitchen. TONS of closet space with large attic and large backyard. Just one block away to community pool and park.