Last updated September 13 2019

4213 Temecula Creek Trail

4213 Temecula Creek Trail
Location

4213 Temecula Creek Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NEWLY UPGRADED!!!!! Two story corner house located in Craig Ranch with FRISCO ISD. Freshly painted, new hardwood floor in living and new dishwasher. House allows private front patio covered with beautiful bushes and park view. It has 4 Bedrooms with 2.1 baths where master bedroom is downstairs with full bath and remaining bedrooms located upstairs. High ceiling with the most open entryway to family room and spacious kitchen. TONS of closet space with large attic and large backyard. Just one block away to community pool and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Temecula Creek Trail have any available units?
4213 Temecula Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 Temecula Creek Trail have?
Some of 4213 Temecula Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Temecula Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Temecula Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Temecula Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4213 Temecula Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4213 Temecula Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4213 Temecula Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 4213 Temecula Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Temecula Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Temecula Creek Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4213 Temecula Creek Trail has a pool.
Does 4213 Temecula Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 4213 Temecula Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Temecula Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 Temecula Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

