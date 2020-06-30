All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:43 AM

4202 Buena Vista

4202 Buena Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4202 Buena Vista Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this adorable completely renovated home that is move-in ready! From the impeccable kitchen remodel with granite countertops, SS appliances, under-mount sink & below cabinet lighting to all 3 of the updated bathrooms - all the work has already been done for you! Stunning porcelain wood tile floors throughout the entire downstairs with brand new carpeting upstairs as a bonus! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath floorplan with an enormous master suite with the elevated sleeping area & spacious sitting area. Flexible living room space that could be a home office or study. The backyard boasts an 8-foot board on board cedar fence with covered porch and extended patio area for enjoying summer evenings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 Buena Vista have any available units?
4202 Buena Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 Buena Vista have?
Some of 4202 Buena Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 Buena Vista currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Buena Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Buena Vista pet-friendly?
No, 4202 Buena Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4202 Buena Vista offer parking?
No, 4202 Buena Vista does not offer parking.
Does 4202 Buena Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Buena Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Buena Vista have a pool?
No, 4202 Buena Vista does not have a pool.
Does 4202 Buena Vista have accessible units?
No, 4202 Buena Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Buena Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4202 Buena Vista has units with dishwashers.

