4202 Buena Vista

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to this adorable completely renovated home that is move-in ready! From the impeccable kitchen remodel with granite countertops, SS appliances, under-mount sink & below cabinet lighting to all 3 of the updated bathrooms - all the work has already been done for you! Stunning porcelain wood tile floors throughout the entire downstairs with brand new carpeting upstairs as a bonus! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath floorplan with an enormous master suite with the elevated sleeping area & spacious sitting area. Flexible living room space that could be a home office or study. The backyard boasts an 8-foot board on board cedar fence with covered porch and extended patio area for enjoying summer evenings!