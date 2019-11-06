All apartments in McKinney
417 MAPLE LEAF Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:42 AM

417 MAPLE LEAF Lane

417 Maple Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

417 Maple Leaf Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT Floor Plan*LIKE NEW INSIDE* Hardwood floors spread through the Entry, Living (flex) room into the large open Family Room.The Kitchen is freshly updated with new granite, backsplash and SS appliances.The Kitchen opens to a sitting room and spacious breakfast room. Private study with built-in desk and shelves. The Master BR is down and rear with a backyard view. The Master Bathroom is FABULOUS with updated tile, mirrors, frameless glass shower & 2-walk-in closets. Upstairs are three separate & spacious bedrooms separated by a huge game(that leads to a large balcony (with nice views). Radiant barrier roof means smaller utility bills. Enjoy Stonebridge Ranch amenities at owner expense. GORGEOUS updated home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane have any available units?
417 MAPLE LEAF Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane have?
Some of 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane currently offering any rent specials?
417 MAPLE LEAF Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane pet-friendly?
No, 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane offer parking?
Yes, 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane offers parking.
Does 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane have a pool?
No, 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane does not have a pool.
Does 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane have accessible units?
No, 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 MAPLE LEAF Lane has units with dishwashers.

