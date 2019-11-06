417 MAPLE LEAF Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT Floor Plan*LIKE NEW INSIDE* Hardwood floors spread through the Entry, Living (flex) room into the large open Family Room.The Kitchen is freshly updated with new granite, backsplash and SS appliances.The Kitchen opens to a sitting room and spacious breakfast room. Private study with built-in desk and shelves. The Master BR is down and rear with a backyard view. The Master Bathroom is FABULOUS with updated tile, mirrors, frameless glass shower & 2-walk-in closets. Upstairs are three separate & spacious bedrooms separated by a huge game(that leads to a large balcony (with nice views). Radiant barrier roof means smaller utility bills. Enjoy Stonebridge Ranch amenities at owner expense. GORGEOUS updated home.