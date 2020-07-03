All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 416 Roger Graves Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
416 Roger Graves Circle
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:18 PM

416 Roger Graves Circle

416 Roger Graves Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

416 Roger Graves Circle, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
One story, larger lot home in Valor Point at Westridge in McKinney, zoned for Prosper ISD. Office with closet at the front of the house can be a 4th bedroom. Enjoy the East facing front porch and covered back patio overlooking this large, beautiful backyard. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range, lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen open to living room with cast stone gas log fireplace. Master bedroom is a retreat that enjoys a bay window, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Large utility room with room for a freezer. This house will be ready for move-in on March 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Roger Graves Circle have any available units?
416 Roger Graves Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Roger Graves Circle have?
Some of 416 Roger Graves Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Roger Graves Circle currently offering any rent specials?
416 Roger Graves Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Roger Graves Circle pet-friendly?
No, 416 Roger Graves Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 416 Roger Graves Circle offer parking?
No, 416 Roger Graves Circle does not offer parking.
Does 416 Roger Graves Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Roger Graves Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Roger Graves Circle have a pool?
No, 416 Roger Graves Circle does not have a pool.
Does 416 Roger Graves Circle have accessible units?
No, 416 Roger Graves Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Roger Graves Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Roger Graves Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center