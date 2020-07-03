416 Roger Graves Circle

Amenities

One story, larger lot home in Valor Point at Westridge in McKinney, zoned for Prosper ISD. Office with closet at the front of the house can be a 4th bedroom. Enjoy the East facing front porch and covered back patio overlooking this large, beautiful backyard. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range, lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen open to living room with cast stone gas log fireplace. Master bedroom is a retreat that enjoys a bay window, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Large utility room with room for a freezer. This house will be ready for move-in on March 1, 2020.